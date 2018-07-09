Join Justice Connect

One of Australia's most impactful legal service organisations increasing access to legal support and progressing social justice

You have an opportunity to join one of Australia’s most impactful legal service organisations.

At Justice Connect, we believe in a fair and just world, where people and communities are supported to engage with and fully participate in our legal and social systems, and avoid the negative impacts on their wellbeing or organisational health that flow from unresolved legal problems. 

From preventing homelessness and providing legal support to disaster-affected communities, to helping not-for-profit organisations navigate complex regulatory requirements, we work across different areas of law through our multi-channel and multi-intensity legal services and network of 10,000 pro bono lawyers.

We use digital strategies so our lawyers and social workers can spend their time assisting people disproportionately impacted by the law. We don’t just help people navigate the legal system, we also work to improve it. With our passionate and creative staff, and deep expertise in the law, we leverage casework insights and data to advocate for policy and systems-level change.

Employee benefits

  • A hybrid working model, and other flexible working arrangements.
  • Annual leave loading.
  • Additional leave provided for end of year office closure period.
  • Salary packaging (making part of your salary tax-free).
  • Free flu vaccinations.
  • Access to EAP support to both you and your immediate family.
  • Face-to-face, online and on-demand learning and development opportunities.

We work collaboratively to foster an inclusive and diverse culture. You will be part of a workplace that values continuous improvement, encourages innovation, and operates sustainably.

 

Diversity and inclusion

Justice Connect is a proud member of Diversity Council Australia (DCA) — an independent, national not-for-profit peak body leading diversity and inclusion in the workplace. 

We are currently developing our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy to achieve our vision of a diverse and equitable organisation where we live our value of inclusion, and hold each other accountable to this commitment.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people of colour, people from culturally and linguistically diverse and refugee backgrounds, people with diverse religious beliefs, gender diverse people, LGBTIQ+ people, and people living with a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

