From preventing homelessness and providing legal support to disaster-affected communities, to helping not-for-profit organisations navigate complex regulatory requirements, we work across different areas of law through our multi-channel and multi-intensity legal services and network of 10,000 pro bono lawyers.

We use digital strategies so our lawyers and social workers can spend their time assisting people disproportionately impacted by the law. We don’t just help people navigate the legal system, we also work to improve it. With our passionate and creative staff, and deep expertise in the law, we leverage casework insights and data to advocate for policy and systems-level change.