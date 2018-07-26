Why work with Justice Connect?

You have a chance to join one of Australia’s most successful public interest and social justice law organisations. At Justice Connect we believe that everyone deserves a fair chance at a better life. We believe in a world that is fair and just; where rights are respected and advanced and laws are fairer.

We do this by connecting people who are lost in the legal system, or locked out of it, with free legal help. Too many people are only an unpaid bill or a lost job from a crisis. And community organisations who want to help are often too busy dealing with complicated regulations. But life’s problems so often have a legal solution. We also challenge and change unfair laws that serve only to block people’s ability to navigate a complex system.

The applications process can be found in the position descriptions for each role.