You have a chance to join one of Australia’s most successful public interest and social justice law organisations. At Justice Connect we believe that everyone deserves a fair chance at a better life. We believe in a world that is fair and just; where rights are respected and advanced and laws are fairer.
We do this by connecting people who are lost in the legal system, or locked out of it, with free legal help. Too many people are only an unpaid bill or a lost job from a crisis. And community organisations who want to help are often too busy dealing with complicated regulations. But life’s problems so often have a legal solution. We also challenge and change unfair laws that serve only to block people’s ability to navigate a complex system.
This role is offered on a full-time basis for one year.
The Paralegal and Legal Administrator will provide paralegal and administrative support to the Not-for-profit Law team. Working in a collaborative cross-jurisdictional team, the Paralegal and Legal Administrator plays a key role in ensuring high-quality, efficient and timely legal services for not-for-profit community organisations and social enterprises.
If you are dynamic and organised, a whiz with data systems and passionate about the community sector – apply now!
Please view the attached PDF for further information regarding role responsibility, selection criteria and application process.
Applications close 9:00am, Tuesday 13 July 2021.
This position is offered on a full-time basis on a one year contract.
The position is offered at our Sydney Office (preferred) or Melbourne Office and other locations (considered), but will be remote during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Senior Lawyer will play a vital role in delivering high-quality legal services for the benefit of Australian community organisations, with a focus on the NSW sector. Working closely with the Manager of Not-for-profit Law and other senior staff, the Senior Lawyer will support Justice Connect to build and maintain key stakeholder and funder relationships, and deliver on key projects.
Applications close at 9:00am, Monday 19 July 2021.
This position is offered on a full-time basis on a one year contract.
The position is offered at our Sydney Office (preferred) or Melbourne Office and other locations (considered), but will be remote during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lawyer will play a vital role in delivering a range of high-quality legal services for the benefit of Australian community organisations, with a focus on the NSW sector.
Applications close at 9:00am, Monday 19 July 2021.
This position is offered on a full-time basis until 30 June 2022.
The Lawyer – Advice will be focused on delivery of the team’s strategy to provide one-to-one assistance through our multi-channel and multi-intensity approach to service delivery. The role also works with the Manager – Innovation, Senior Lawyer – Innovation and Lawyer – Products and Online on identifying trends in service delivery data to ensure our service delivery informs the development of new approaches.
If you are a lateral-thinker with a desire to get stuff done and work collaboratively to achieve the highest impact we can from our work – apply now!
Applications close at 9:00am, Tuesday 20 July 2021.
